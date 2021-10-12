Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 533,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 399,935 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $3,095,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IX. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of IX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.04. 9,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,903. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

