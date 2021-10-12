Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 8,588 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 84,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,005,991. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

