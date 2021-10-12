Warp Finance Price Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $762,188.49 and approximately $117,000.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $163.07 or 0.00292397 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

