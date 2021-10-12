Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

WBR stock opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.75. Waterloo Brewing has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29. The company has a market cap of C$241.43 million and a PE ratio of 47.87.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

