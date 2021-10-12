Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Update

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WSCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Waterside Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is a publicly traded Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, with a portfolio of approximately $15 million of loans and investments in 12 companies located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Waterside Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies that meet certain criteria.

