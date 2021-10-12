Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Update

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WSCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Waterside Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Waterside Capital Company Profile
