WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 77,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

