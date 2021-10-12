WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,998. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.83.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,269,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $63,444,850. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

