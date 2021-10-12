WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 39,006 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,741,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,486. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

