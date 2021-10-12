WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 62,410 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.74. 1,296,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

