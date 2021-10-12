WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 244,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.56. 24,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

