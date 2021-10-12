WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.98. 25,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

