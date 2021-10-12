WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $83,148,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. 46,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

