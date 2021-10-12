Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

