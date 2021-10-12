Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

