Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,500,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16,866.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.