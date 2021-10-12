Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 18,404 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

