Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

HLT opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $143.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

