Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With an inventory of 4,700 undrilled Permian wells, the firm’s production outlook seems bright. Recently, ConocoPhillips announced an agreement to purchase all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the prolific Permian. The deal reflects ConocoPhillips’ aim of broadening its Permian presence. The transaction is highly accretive and involves the acquisition of roughly 225,000 net acres in the heart of the core Delaware basin. The upstream major will also lead energy transitions by improving its targets for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction.”

10/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

9/24/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 180,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,602. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $364,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

