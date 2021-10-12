Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sprout Social (SPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT):

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/7/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,645 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,036 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

