Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $341.00 to $349.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $333.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $323.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $327.00 to $337.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $327.00 to $337.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,834. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average is $309.12.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

