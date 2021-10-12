Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OMRON (OMRNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OMRON (OTCMKTS: OMRNY):

10/6/2021 – OMRON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

9/28/2021 – OMRON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/25/2021 – OMRON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – OMRON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2021 – OMRON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – OMRON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2021 – OMRON was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233. OMRON Co. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in OMRON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in OMRON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

