Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives $26.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 12,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

