Westchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

PRSR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,665. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

