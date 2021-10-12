Westchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D8 were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in D8 by 1,061.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 368,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in D8 by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 347,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91,092 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 209,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. D8 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.66.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla acquired 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

