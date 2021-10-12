Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 530,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 5.29% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $435,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $991,000.

Shares of TSIB remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,573. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

