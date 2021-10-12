Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $586,000 Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,806 shares of company stock valued at $50,101,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 3,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a PE ratio of -28.27. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

