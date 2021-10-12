Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,000. Cloudera makes up about 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Cloudera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 652.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,905,000 after buying an additional 3,438,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $43,383,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $33,986,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR remained flat at $$15.99 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

