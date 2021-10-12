Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

