Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.