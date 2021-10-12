Western Midstream Partners, LP Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

