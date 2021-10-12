Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,685,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $151,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

