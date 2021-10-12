William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 8,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,114.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

