WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63. Approximately 32,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 37,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,559,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,058,000 after buying an additional 48,841 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

