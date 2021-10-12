WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63. Approximately 32,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 37,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,559,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,058,000 after buying an additional 48,841 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

