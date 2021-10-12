Wit LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 229,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,176. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75.

