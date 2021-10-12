WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WPTIF. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of WPTIF opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

