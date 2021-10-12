WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Lowered to “Tender” at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.81.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.81. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$12.35 and a one year high of C$21.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

