Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

XBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,268. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.