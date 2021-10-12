Xeno Token Price Hits $0.0671 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Xeno Token coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Xeno Token has a market cap of $24.99 million and $8.48 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00218987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092859 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

