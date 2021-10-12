Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Boosted by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,109 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 490,603 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 4.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $200,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

