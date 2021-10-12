YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

YETI stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,896,641. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

