Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives $17.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 9.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 230,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

DAO opened at $13.33 on Friday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.