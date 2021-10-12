YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.91. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 3,045 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

