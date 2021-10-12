Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 74,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

