Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post $17.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $16.84 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 353,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

