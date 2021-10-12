Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

IRM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 1,309,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,591. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $16,441,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

