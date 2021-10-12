Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.86. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

NYSE MOH opened at $279.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $289.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

