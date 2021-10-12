Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.40 Million

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report sales of $151.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $156.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $645.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.60 million to $661.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.95 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $629.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Renasant stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 63,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

