Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ReneSola also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.64 on Friday. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.