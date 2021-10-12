Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $220.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.24 million and the highest is $220.58 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.