Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.49 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $51.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,950. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

